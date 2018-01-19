Class is in session

Following a story we first brought to you last summer the first ever school for children with autism in Montana is finally able to open their doors.

Sense-Ability INC. Currently has one student and one teacher.

Patty Goodmundson said jumping aboard and helping to educate her student is eye opening.

To ensure the lesson is being absorbed Goodmundson said she must deter from traditional teaching methods.

"We use a lot of movement so if we need to even do a paper we get on our belly's on a ball to make it just little bit different," said Goodmundson.

The school is open year round however the upstairs of the building is still being renovated and costs to finish that part of the project are running about 8 -thousand dollars.