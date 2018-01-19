Ex-deputy sheriff of Pondera County: Chasing Suta's seat - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Ex-deputy sheriff of Pondera County: Chasing Suta's seat

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

According to the Facebook of Ross Drishinski, he has filed to run for the Pondera County Sheriff position on Thursday. Ross is an ex-deputy in the county who was relieved of his duties last summer. In the post, he thanked people for his support for running. He said in the post, " Our sheriff's department has lost the faith of the citizens of Pondera County through poor leadership. I intend to gain that trust back by having/showing respect, integrity and professionalism." 

We have not confirmed that he has filed with the Pondera County Clerk & Recorded.

