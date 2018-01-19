Trevor Welnel Commits to Griz

The Montana Grizzlies always talk about their football team being a family, and on Thursday, the team gained a new brother - literally - when Trevor Welnel of Helena Capital committed to the Grizzlies.

The offensive lineman will follow in the footsteps of his brother Marcus, who is a sophomore linebacker for Montana. The 6'4" 245 pound lineman will look to add more than 50 pounds to his frame in the coming months.

Welnel is going to be a preferred walk on, hoping to earn a scholarship down the road. Welnel joins fellow Helena Capital lineman Conor Quick, who committed to the Griz back in August.

"It's pretty special," Welnel said. "We have been playing together since the 5th grade. He has always motivating me, telling me to work hard. It will be pretty exciting to hear that for the next four years, well, four years for me, and then take over the reigns senior year and do it myself."