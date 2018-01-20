1/19: Friday Night Frenzy Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/19: Friday Night Frenzy Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Friday, January 19th in the Friday Night Frenzy.

     
      BOYS BASKETBALL        
Big Timber 68, Townsend 53
  
Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 24
  
Billings West 42, Butte 30
  
Cascade 58, Augusta 41
  
Choteau 68, Centerville 56
  
Colstrip 54, Glendive 37
  
Fairfield 82, Cut Bank 60
  
Fairview 82, Culbertson 60
  
Frazer 54, Froid/Medicine Lake 50
  
Frenchtown 56, Butte Central 41
  
Great Falls 52, Billings Skyview 48
  
Great Falls Central 72, Simms 47
  
Great Falls Russell 56, Bozeman 42
  
Helena Capital 35, Helena 34
  
Joliet 64, Huntley Project 51
  
Jordan 72, Wibaux 67
  
Libby 61, Whitefish 44
  
Lincoln 76, White Sulphur Springs 59
  
Livingston 56, Havre 25
  
Lone Peak 49, Ennis 44
  
Malta 54, Harlem 42
  
Manhattan Christian 68, Manhattan 45
  
Melstone 87, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 37
  
Mon-Dak 50, Plentywood 42
  
North Star 55, Turner 49
  
Plenty Coups 80, Harlowton 40
  
Power 53, Valier 42
  
Richey-Lambert 62, Bainville 46
  
Roundup 60, Shepherd 50
  
Shelby 73, Rocky Boy 66
  
Sidney 66, Glasgow 52
  
Three Forks 58, Columbus 45
  
Twin Bridges 60, Lima 29
  
Two Eagle River 57, Hot Springs 40
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Absarokee 38, Bridger 30
  
Belt 46, Winnett-Grass Range 41
  
Bigfork 69, St. Ignatius 20
  
Billings Skyview 36, Great Falls 35
  
Billings West 42, Butte 30
  
Bozeman 49, Great Falls Russell 40
  
Butte Central 35, Frenchtown 26
  
Cascade 66, Augusta 18
  
Choteau 48, Centerville 10
  
Colstrip 42, Glendive 33
  
Darby 55, Victor 14
  
Ennis 44, Lone Peak 32
  
Fairfield 32, Cut Bank 25
  
Fairview 36, Culbertson 25
  
Glasgow 57, Sidney 24
  
Harlem 48, Malta 32
  
Harlowton 36, Plenty Coups 31
  
Havre 47, Livingston 36
  
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 62, Melstone 26
  
Hot Springs 48, Two Eagle River 32
  
Huntley Project 38, Joliet 32
  
Jefferson (Boulder) 49, Whitehall 32
  
Laurel 42, Billings Central 36
  
Libby 47, Whitefish 32
  
Lustre Christian 60, Nashua-Opheim 27
  
Manhattan 51, Manhattan Christian 39
  
Missoula Hellgate 39, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 35
  
North Star 44, Turner 34
  
Phillipsburg 45, Sheridan 24
  
Plentywood 48, Mon-Dak 31
  
Poplar 59, Wolf Point 51
  
Power 40, Valier 35
  
Rocky Boy 74, Shelby 58
  
Roundup 55, Shepherd 20
  
Roy-Winifred 53, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 13
  
Savage 62, Circle 16
  
Seeley-Swan 71, Valley Christian 21
  
Simms 44, Great Falls Central 41
  
Three Forks 47, Columbus 35
  
Townsend 54, Big Timber 40
  
Troy 52, Plains 47, OT
  
Twin Bridges 64, Lima 14
  
White Sulphur Springs 59, Lincoln 43
  
Wibaux 56, Jordan 21
 

