1/19: Friday Night Frenzy Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Friday, January 19th in the Friday Night Frenzy.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Timber 68, Townsend 53
Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 24
Billings West 42, Butte 30
Cascade 58, Augusta 41
Choteau 68, Centerville 56
Colstrip 54, Glendive 37
Fairfield 82, Cut Bank 60
Fairview 82, Culbertson 60
Frazer 54, Froid/Medicine Lake 50
Frenchtown 56, Butte Central 41
Great Falls 52, Billings Skyview 48
Great Falls Central 72, Simms 47
Great Falls Russell 56, Bozeman 42
Helena Capital 35, Helena 34
Joliet 64, Huntley Project 51
Jordan 72, Wibaux 67
Libby 61, Whitefish 44
Lincoln 76, White Sulphur Springs 59
Livingston 56, Havre 25
Lone Peak 49, Ennis 44
Malta 54, Harlem 42
Manhattan Christian 68, Manhattan 45
Melstone 87, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 37
Mon-Dak 50, Plentywood 42
North Star 55, Turner 49
Plenty Coups 80, Harlowton 40
Power 53, Valier 42
Richey-Lambert 62, Bainville 46
Roundup 60, Shepherd 50
Shelby 73, Rocky Boy 66
Sidney 66, Glasgow 52
Three Forks 58, Columbus 45
Twin Bridges 60, Lima 29
Two Eagle River 57, Hot Springs 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 38, Bridger 30
Belt 46, Winnett-Grass Range 41
Bigfork 69, St. Ignatius 20
Billings Skyview 36, Great Falls 35
Billings West 42, Butte 30
Bozeman 49, Great Falls Russell 40
Butte Central 35, Frenchtown 26
Cascade 66, Augusta 18
Choteau 48, Centerville 10
Colstrip 42, Glendive 33
Darby 55, Victor 14
Ennis 44, Lone Peak 32
Fairfield 32, Cut Bank 25
Fairview 36, Culbertson 25
Glasgow 57, Sidney 24
Harlem 48, Malta 32
Harlowton 36, Plenty Coups 31
Havre 47, Livingston 36
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 62, Melstone 26
Hot Springs 48, Two Eagle River 32
Huntley Project 38, Joliet 32
Jefferson (Boulder) 49, Whitehall 32
Laurel 42, Billings Central 36
Libby 47, Whitefish 32
Lustre Christian 60, Nashua-Opheim 27
Manhattan 51, Manhattan Christian 39
Missoula Hellgate 39, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 35
North Star 44, Turner 34
Phillipsburg 45, Sheridan 24
Plentywood 48, Mon-Dak 31
Poplar 59, Wolf Point 51
Power 40, Valier 35
Rocky Boy 74, Shelby 58
Roundup 55, Shepherd 20
Roy-Winifred 53, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 13
Savage 62, Circle 16
Seeley-Swan 71, Valley Christian 21
Simms 44, Great Falls Central 41
Three Forks 47, Columbus 35
Townsend 54, Big Timber 40
Troy 52, Plains 47, OT
Twin Bridges 64, Lima 14
White Sulphur Springs 59, Lincoln 43
Wibaux 56, Jordan 21
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.