1/19: Friday Night Frenzy Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Friday, January 19th in the Friday Night Frenzy.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Timber 68, Townsend 53



Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 24



Billings West 42, Butte 30



Cascade 58, Augusta 41



Choteau 68, Centerville 56



Colstrip 54, Glendive 37



Fairfield 82, Cut Bank 60



Fairview 82, Culbertson 60



Frazer 54, Froid/Medicine Lake 50



Frenchtown 56, Butte Central 41



Great Falls 52, Billings Skyview 48



Great Falls Central 72, Simms 47



Great Falls Russell 56, Bozeman 42



Helena Capital 35, Helena 34



Joliet 64, Huntley Project 51



Jordan 72, Wibaux 67



Libby 61, Whitefish 44



Lincoln 76, White Sulphur Springs 59



Livingston 56, Havre 25



Lone Peak 49, Ennis 44



Malta 54, Harlem 42



Manhattan Christian 68, Manhattan 45



Melstone 87, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 37



Mon-Dak 50, Plentywood 42



North Star 55, Turner 49



Plenty Coups 80, Harlowton 40



Power 53, Valier 42



Richey-Lambert 62, Bainville 46



Roundup 60, Shepherd 50



Shelby 73, Rocky Boy 66



Sidney 66, Glasgow 52



Three Forks 58, Columbus 45



Twin Bridges 60, Lima 29



Two Eagle River 57, Hot Springs 40



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Absarokee 38, Bridger 30



Belt 46, Winnett-Grass Range 41



Bigfork 69, St. Ignatius 20



Billings Skyview 36, Great Falls 35



Billings West 42, Butte 30



Bozeman 49, Great Falls Russell 40



Butte Central 35, Frenchtown 26



Cascade 66, Augusta 18



Choteau 48, Centerville 10



Colstrip 42, Glendive 33



Darby 55, Victor 14



Ennis 44, Lone Peak 32



Fairfield 32, Cut Bank 25



Fairview 36, Culbertson 25



Glasgow 57, Sidney 24



Harlem 48, Malta 32



Harlowton 36, Plenty Coups 31



Havre 47, Livingston 36



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 62, Melstone 26



Hot Springs 48, Two Eagle River 32



Huntley Project 38, Joliet 32



Jefferson (Boulder) 49, Whitehall 32



Laurel 42, Billings Central 36



Libby 47, Whitefish 32



Lustre Christian 60, Nashua-Opheim 27



Manhattan 51, Manhattan Christian 39



Missoula Hellgate 39, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 35



North Star 44, Turner 34



Phillipsburg 45, Sheridan 24



Plentywood 48, Mon-Dak 31



Poplar 59, Wolf Point 51



Power 40, Valier 35



Rocky Boy 74, Shelby 58



Roundup 55, Shepherd 20



Roy-Winifred 53, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 13



Savage 62, Circle 16



Seeley-Swan 71, Valley Christian 21



Simms 44, Great Falls Central 41



Three Forks 47, Columbus 35



Townsend 54, Big Timber 40



Troy 52, Plains 47, OT



Twin Bridges 64, Lima 14



White Sulphur Springs 59, Lincoln 43



Wibaux 56, Jordan 21

