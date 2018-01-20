Great Falls women take to the streets for Women's March - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls women take to the streets for Women's March

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Millions of women gathered all over the county including right here in Great Falls all for one cause and that's women's right


Over 300 hundred women gathered at Gibson Park in what is called the "March for Democracy." Jerry Jennings, coordinator for Great Falls Rising said this march represents the rise of diversity, equal rights and justice for all. 

One woman in Great Falls this is the second march she has attended and said shes marches on behalf of women who can't march.

Evie Hudson said, "I'm here to be an advocate for people who cant speak for themselves. I consider myself to be an empowered woman and I was able to use education to break into another social economic but I still face problems in my workplace."

She added not only is she marching for those without a voice, she marching for our future leader of tomorrow. Hudson said, "we are here still addressing the same problems that our parents and grandparents were wanted to address for us to give us a better future so I'm here continuing the same work."

Jennings said marches like the one today is ultimately a representation of everybody and its time for everyone to rise and stand tall together.
 

