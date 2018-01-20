1/20 High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Basketball highlights and scores from January 20th.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Anaconda 68, Eureka 50



Arlee 93, Valley Christian 28



Baker 45, St. Labre 44



Belt 63, Centerville 50



Billings Central 42, Laurel 32



Billings Senior 66, Butte 46



Bozeman 53, Great Falls 44



Bridger 80, Fromberg 22



Browning 81, Ronan 33



Butte Central 62, Stevensville 43



Charlo 68, St. Regis 28



Choteau 61, Townsend 59



Colstrip 68, Shepherd 59



Columbia Falls 61, Hamilton 48



Darby 82, Lincoln 59



Dillon 35, Helena Capital 31



Drummond 57, Seeley-Swan 42



Fairview 69, Circle 16



Florence 72, Troy 38



Glasgow 79, North Country 75, 2OT



Great Falls Russell 62, Billings Skyview 53



Hays-Lodgepole 78, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57



Lewistown (Fergus) 54, Huntley Project 32



Manhattan 66, Jefferson (Boulder) 40



Manhattan Christian 90, Absarokee 38



Miles City 54, Sidney 46



North Star 52, Box Elder 40



Park City 56, Roberts 28



Plenty Coups 65, Reed Point-Rapelje 60



Plentywood 63, Bainville 49



Polson 58, Whitefish 51



Poplar 53, Malta 47



Power 64, Simms 43



Rocky Boy 72, Fairfield 57



Savage 64, Mon-Dak 57



Terry 75, Broadus 47



Wibaux 75, Custer-Hysham 51



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arlee 58, Valley Christian 6



Belt 62, Centerville 20



Billings Senior 66, Butte 42



Box Elder 75, North Star 24



Bozeman 43, Great Falls 20



Butte Central 39, Stevensville 23



Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Hays-Lodgepole 42



Colstrip 69, Shepherd 37



Columbia Falls 46, Hamilton 33



Conrad 72, Cut Bank 57



Darby 59, Lincoln 54



Deer Lodge 62, St. Ignatius 27



Eureka 54, Anaconda 41



Fairview 63, Circle 41



Florence 44, Troy 37



Fort Benton 66, Turner 41



Great Falls Russell 59, Billings Skyview 41



Hardin 52, Glendive 37



Harlem 41, Wolf Point 40



Harlowton 40, Broadview-Lavina 20



Havre 59, Belgrade 46



Helena Capital 40, Dillon 39



Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Manhattan 39



Lewistown (Fergus) 40, Huntley Project 38



Lustre Christian 47, Culbertson 39



Manhattan Christian 47, Absarokee 29



Miles City 50, Sidney 27



Missoula Big Sky 49, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 47, OT



North Country 45, Glasgow 31



Northern Cheyenne 79, Jordan 45



Noxon 67, Two Eagle River 16



Park City 53, Roberts 13



Plenty Coups 66, Reed Point-Rapelje 13



Polson 53, Whitefish 48



Poplar 52, Malta 41



Rocky Boy 71, Fairfield 48



Savage 64, Mon-Dak 43



Scobey 61, Frazer 33



Seeley-Swan 52, Drummond 39



St. Labre 55, Baker 39



Terry 63, Broadus 45



Three Forks 61, Big Timber 41



Townsend 45, Choteau 26



Wibaux 54, Custer-Hysham 30