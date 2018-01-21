Access Fitness gets new technology to ensure a clean gym - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Access Fitness gets new technology to ensure a clean gym

Its the height of flu season in the US, and several high traffic areas, like gyms, could be one place where the virus could easily spread


One local gym is taking extra precautions to make sure you stay healthy while working out.

Access Fitness does daily cleaning routines which include wiping down machines, cleaning all towels and much more. But there are some things you can do to help keep the gym clean as well.

We actually have sanitizing spray that you can use before and after, I recommend using it before because you don't know who used it before you so spray it down let it sit there and wipe it off when you leave, says Greg Hall.

Besides asking the guests to help keep the gym germ free, Access Fitness says thanks to some new technology they can better clean the equipment in a fraction of the time.

We took it one step further and we got a system that actually uses a misting system which we can take an apparatus and it just mists the area and it does a phenomenal job and it kills viruses and bacteria down to near zero which is unheard of, and its just one step more to secure a clean safe environment, says Hall.

Hall says the best part about this technology is it can clean better bleach. It kills 99.99999 percent of germs, yet is completely safe to be used on literally any surface without worry.

You can use it around pets, computers, people in the vicinity. It smells a little bit, a little bleach smelling but it dissipates after a few moments and then you're good to go, says Hall

Although this technology cleans better than anything else Access Fitness used before it, it's still not foolproof. They recommended guests keep wiping down machines and sanitizing their hands while at the gym.

Also, Hall says if you are sick, do not come to the gym.

