Pet of the week: Bentley

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.

Millions of women gathered all over the county including right here in Great Falls all for one cause and that's women's right Over 300 hundred women gathered at Gibson Park in what is called the "March for Democracy." Jerry Jennings, coordinator for Great Falls Rising said this march represents the rise of diversity, equal rights and justice for all. One woman in Great Falls this is the second march she has attended and said shes marches on behalf of women who can't...

Millions of women gathered all over the county including right here in Great Falls all for one cause and that's women's right Over 300 hundred women gathered at Gibson Park in what is called the "March for Democracy." Jerry Jennings, coordinator for Great Falls Rising said this march represents the rise of diversity, equal rights and justice for all. One woman in Great Falls this is the second march she has attended and said shes marches on behalf of women who can't...

Millions of women gathered all over the county including right here in Great Falls all for one cause and that's women's right Over 300 hundred women gathered at Gibson Park in what is called the "March for Democracy." Jerry Jennings, coordinator for Great Falls Rising said this march represents the rise of diversity, equal rights and justice for all. One woman in Great Falls this is the second march she has attended and said shes marches on behalf of women who can't...

Millions of women gathered all over the county including right here in Great Falls all for one cause and that's women's right Over 300 hundred women gathered at Gibson Park in what is called the "March for Democracy." Jerry Jennings, coordinator for Great Falls Rising said this march represents the rise of diversity, equal rights and justice for all. One woman in Great Falls this is the second march she has attended and said shes marches on behalf of women who can't...

Following a story we first brought to you last summer the first ever school for children with autism in Montana is finally able to open their doors. Sense-Ability INC.

Following a story we first brought to you last summer the first ever school for children with autism in Montana is finally able to open their doors. Sense-Ability INC.

It's the job of thousands of people to keep Malmstrom Air Force Base safe but there are a few jobs that just can't be done by humans. With that Malstrom has added a new k-9 to there arsenal. His name is Kay is the newest member of the 341st Security Forces Squadron and this is also his first duty job. His handler, Senior Airmen Ben Huntley, said this his third dog he ever handled and is extremely lucky to have added such a great dog on the team