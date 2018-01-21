Pet of the week: Bentley

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
Following a story we first brought to you last summer the first ever school for children with autism in Montana is finally able to open their doors. Sense-Ability INC.
Following a story we first brought to you last summer the first ever school for children with autism in Montana is finally able to open their doors. Sense-Ability INC.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
Your child's preschool education could be getting a big boost thanks to the Governor. This week Bullock announced more funding for high-quality preschool. Over $1.3 Million in supplemental funding is going towards more at risk Montana children.
Your child's preschool education could be getting a big boost thanks to the Governor. This week Bullock announced more funding for high-quality preschool. Over $1.3 Million in supplemental funding is going towards more at risk Montana children.