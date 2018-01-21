Pet of the week: Bentley - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the week: Bentley

This week KFBB is featuring Jinx as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Bentley is a 6-year-old large mixed breed dog who is very affectionate, lovable and has a great personality.

He is a very sweet boy he loves to be pet and loved on. He would do best in a quiet environment. Maybe older kids, younger kids we are not so sure about. He seems like he would do okay with them, says Shar Carrier.

The adoption center says he would do well in a home that has a large fenced in yard because he loves to be outside so much, and when it comes to other animals, well he doesn't really mind them.

Cats he doesnt really care too much about, he just wants to be loved on. He doesnt care about anything as long as you're touching him, says Carrier.

If you're interested in adopting Bentley you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th avenue northeast or you can call the center at 406-727-PETS.

