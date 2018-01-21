1/20: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Friday, January 20th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 68, Eureka 50
Arlee 93, Valley Christian 28
Baker 45, St. Labre 44
Belt 63, Centerville 50
Billings Central 42, Laurel 32
Billings Senior 66, Butte 46
Bozeman 53, Great Falls 44
Bridger 80, Fromberg 22
Browning 81, Ronan 33
Butte Central 62, Stevensville 43
Charlo 68, St. Regis 28
Choteau 61, Townsend 59
Colstrip 68, Shepherd 59
Columbia Falls 61, Hamilton 48
Darby 82, Lincoln 59
Dillon 35, Helena Capital 31
Drummond 57, Seeley-Swan 42
Fairview 69, Circle 16
Florence 72, Troy 38
Glasgow 79, North Country 75, 2OT
Great Falls Russell 62, Billings Skyview 53
Hays-Lodgepole 78, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57
Lewistown (Fergus) 54, Huntley Project 32
Manhattan 66, Jefferson (Boulder) 40
Manhattan Christian 90, Absarokee 38
Miles City 54, Sidney 46
North Star 52, Box Elder 40
Park City 56, Roberts 28
Plenty Coups 65, Reed Point-Rapelje 60
Plentywood 63, Bainville 49
Polson 58, Whitefish 51
Poplar 53, Malta 47
Power 64, Simms 43
Rocky Boy 72, Fairfield 57
Savage 64, Mon-Dak 57
Terry 75, Broadus 47
Wibaux 75, Custer-Hysham 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlee 58, Valley Christian 6
Belt 62, Centerville 20
Billings Senior 66, Butte 42
Box Elder 75, North Star 24
Bozeman 43, Great Falls 20
Butte Central 39, Stevensville 23
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Hays-Lodgepole 42
Colstrip 69, Shepherd 37
Columbia Falls 46, Hamilton 33
Conrad 72, Cut Bank 57
Darby 59, Lincoln 54
Deer Lodge 62, St. Ignatius 27
Eureka 54, Anaconda 41
Fairview 63, Circle 41
Florence 44, Troy 37
Fort Benton 66, Turner 41
Great Falls Russell 59, Billings Skyview 41
Hardin 52, Glendive 37
Harlem 41, Wolf Point 40
Harlowton 40, Broadview-Lavina 20
Havre 59, Belgrade 46
Helena Capital 40, Dillon 39
Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Manhattan 39
Lewistown (Fergus) 40, Huntley Project 38
Lustre Christian 47, Culbertson 39
Manhattan Christian 47, Absarokee 29
Miles City 50, Sidney 27
Missoula Big Sky 49, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 47, OT
North Country 45, Glasgow 31
Northern Cheyenne 79, Jordan 45
Noxon 67, Two Eagle River 16
Park City 53, Roberts 13
Plenty Coups 66, Reed Point-Rapelje 13
Polson 53, Whitefish 48
Poplar 52, Malta 41
Rocky Boy 71, Fairfield 48
Savage 64, Mon-Dak 43
Scobey 61, Frazer 33
Seeley-Swan 52, Drummond 39
St. Labre 55, Baker 39
Terry 63, Broadus 45
Three Forks 61, Big Timber 41
Townsend 45, Choteau 26
Wibaux 54, Custer-Hysham 30
