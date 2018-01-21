1/20: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/20: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Friday, January 20th.

BOYS BASKETBALL        
Anaconda 68, Eureka 50
  
Arlee 93, Valley Christian 28
  
Baker 45, St. Labre 44
  
Belt 63, Centerville 50
  
Billings Central 42, Laurel 32
  
Billings Senior 66, Butte 46
  
Bozeman 53, Great Falls 44
  
Bridger 80, Fromberg 22
  
Browning 81, Ronan 33
  
Butte Central 62, Stevensville 43
  
Charlo 68, St. Regis 28
  
Choteau 61, Townsend 59
  
Colstrip 68, Shepherd 59
  
Columbia Falls 61, Hamilton 48
  
Darby 82, Lincoln 59
  
Dillon 35, Helena Capital 31
  
Drummond 57, Seeley-Swan 42
  
Fairview 69, Circle 16
  
Florence 72, Troy 38
  
Glasgow 79, North Country 75, 2OT
  
Great Falls Russell 62, Billings Skyview 53
  
Hays-Lodgepole 78, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 54, Huntley Project 32
  
Manhattan 66, Jefferson (Boulder) 40
  
Manhattan Christian 90, Absarokee 38
  
Miles City 54, Sidney 46
  
North Star 52, Box Elder 40
  
Park City 56, Roberts 28
  
Plenty Coups 65, Reed Point-Rapelje 60
  
Plentywood 63, Bainville 49
  
Polson 58, Whitefish 51
  
Poplar 53, Malta 47
  
Power 64, Simms 43
  
Rocky Boy 72, Fairfield 57
  
Savage 64, Mon-Dak 57
  
Terry 75, Broadus 47
  
Wibaux 75, Custer-Hysham 51
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Arlee 58, Valley Christian 6
  
Belt 62, Centerville 20
  
Billings Senior 66, Butte 42
  
Box Elder 75, North Star 24
  
Bozeman 43, Great Falls 20
  
Butte Central 39, Stevensville 23
  
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Hays-Lodgepole 42
  
Colstrip 69, Shepherd 37
  
Columbia Falls 46, Hamilton 33
  
Conrad 72, Cut Bank 57
  
Darby 59, Lincoln 54
  
Deer Lodge 62, St. Ignatius 27
  
Eureka 54, Anaconda 41
  
Fairview 63, Circle 41
  
Florence 44, Troy 37
  
Fort Benton 66, Turner 41
  
Great Falls Russell 59, Billings Skyview 41
  
Hardin 52, Glendive 37
  
Harlem 41, Wolf Point 40
  
Harlowton 40, Broadview-Lavina 20
  
Havre 59, Belgrade 46
  
Helena Capital 40, Dillon 39
  
Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Manhattan 39
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 40, Huntley Project 38
  
Lustre Christian 47, Culbertson 39
  
Manhattan Christian 47, Absarokee 29
  
Miles City 50, Sidney 27
  
Missoula Big Sky 49, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 47, OT
  
North Country 45, Glasgow 31
  
Northern Cheyenne 79, Jordan 45
  
Noxon 67, Two Eagle River 16
  
Park City 53, Roberts 13
  
Plenty Coups 66, Reed Point-Rapelje 13
  
Polson 53, Whitefish 48
  
Poplar 52, Malta 41
  
Rocky Boy 71, Fairfield 48
  
Savage 64, Mon-Dak 43
  
Scobey 61, Frazer 33
  
Seeley-Swan 52, Drummond 39
  
St. Labre 55, Baker 39
  
Terry 63, Broadus 45
  
Three Forks 61, Big Timber 41
  
Townsend 45, Choteau 26
  
Wibaux 54, Custer-Hysham 30

