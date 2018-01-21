3 arrested for Sunday morning assault - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

3 arrested for Sunday morning assault

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

A woman is recovering after being assaulted in her own home in Great Falls; now at least 3 people have been arrested in connection with the crime. GFPD says officers responded to a general disturbance call near 6th Avenue North Sunday morning. When they arrived, the victim told them several people broken into her home and beat her. Officers were able to find the suspect at the Great Falls Clinic and identified her as Vallerie Quinonez. Quinonez admitted she and several other people had broken into the home and assaulted the victim. She was charged with felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor assault. Dani Jo Lee Burshia and Scott Nickel were also arrested in connection with the crime. Burshia faces the same charges as Quinonez, while Nickel was charged with accountability to aggravated burglary and accountability to assault.

