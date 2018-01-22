Enough senators vote to advance bill, vote still underway

Monday, January 22 2018 10:52 AM EST2018-01-22 15:52:48 GMT
The Montana Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash north of Helena. The patrol identified the victim as Kassandra Biller, of Helena, who was the only person in the vehicle. The crash was reported around noon Saturday. The patrol says the vehicle Biller was driving failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road. The vehicle struck several trees and rolled at least three times. Biller was pronounc...
Sunday, January 21 2018 11:48 PM EST2018-01-22 04:48:24 GMT
Great Falls Police Officers responded to two separate stabbings. The first happened on Saturday. Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital, but no more information was released. The second stabbing happened on Sunday. Again, no information was released. GFPD says the stabbings are unrelated, but they are both under investigation.
Sunday, January 21 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-01-22 03:44:39 GMT
A woman is recovering after being assaulted in her own home in Great Falls; now at least 3 people have been arrested in connection with the crime. GFPD says officers responded to a general disturbance call near 6th Avenue North Sunday morning. When they arrived, the victim told them several people broken into her home and beat her. Officers were able to find the suspect at the Great Falls Clinic and identified her as Vallerie Quinonez. Quinonez admitted she and several other people ha...
Sunday, January 21 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-01-22 00:41:00 GMT
It’s the height of flu season in the US, and several high traffic areas, like gyms, could be one place where the virus could easily spread One local gym is taking extra precautions to make sure you stay healthy while working out. Access Fitness does daily cleaning routines which include wiping down machines, cleaning all towels and much more. But there are some things you can do to help keep the gym clean as well. “We actually have sanitizing spray that you can u...
Monday, January 22 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-01-23 01:05:50 GMT
In front computer science students at Helena High, his alma mater , Governor Bullock made it blatantly clear that net neutrality laws will be observed under his watch, so that kids like Bryndon Wilkerson can get their online homework and research done with more ease. “While researching, students may not be able to access important pieces of information, thus limiting their knowledge,” said Wilkerson a Senior at Helena High School. Governor Bullock's order requires inter...
Monday, January 22 2018 10:52 AM EST2018-01-22 15:52:48 GMT
The Montana Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash north of Helena. The patrol identified the victim as Kassandra Biller, of Helena, who was the only person in the vehicle. The crash was reported around noon Saturday. The patrol says the vehicle Biller was driving failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road. The vehicle struck several trees and rolled at least three times. Biller was pronounc...
Thursday, January 18 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-01-19 00:37:52 GMT
HELENA, Mont.- A major threat to the state capitol as a man is taken into custody after telling police he was planning to "shoot up" the building. Police say he may have been on his way to the capitol when he was caught. On Tuesday, the man told officers he planned to shoot up the Capitol the next day. Teams in Bozeman and Helena worked together to identify the suspect-- a 40-year-old Belgrade man. Yesterday they learned he had left Belgrade on his way to Helena. H...
Thursday, January 18 2018 7:35 PM EST2018-01-19 00:35:27 GMT
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
