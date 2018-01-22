Montana Innocence Project to host "The Fear of 13" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana Innocence Project to host "The Fear of 13"

Join the Montana Innocence Project for a special screening of “The Fear of 13,” a British documentary telling the story of Nick Yarris, who was convicted of murder and spent 21 years on Death Row in Pennsylvania. He was released in 2004 when DNA evidence proved he was innocent of the crime.

The screening will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23rd at 6:00pm at the Great Falls Public Library in the Cordingley Room. Following the screening, folks can participate in a panel discussion, food and drinks.

The event is completely free but donations are accepted.

The Montana Innocence Project is a “statewide nonprofit charity dedicated to the mission of exonerating the innocent and preventing wrongful convictions.”

For more information about the event or the Montana Innocence Project, visit their website.

