UPDATE: GFPD officers cleared in shooting

UPDATE: The Jury unanimously found Thomas Addison died not by criminal means. The officers have been cleared and the shooting ruled justified.

UPDATE: The last two witnesses were heard just after 9:00 this morning, followed by closing arguments from Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki. The jury is currently out for deliberation.

Fergus County Coroner Richard Brown, is presiding over an officer-involved shooting from September of last year that resulted in the death of Great Falls resident 25-year-old Thomas Addison.

Tension and emotions ran high as family members were present as officers recounted the events leading up to Addison's death. Officer Tad KI'mmett said he fired the fatal shot after Addison claimed he had a gun and would kill him. He said Addison had something metallic in his hand.

"He looked right at me and he said make your move because I'm about to make mine and at that point I I felt that given he wasn't moving away from me more he actually kind of squared up and stopped that was his indication that he was about to try and kill me," said Kimmet.

Addison family members tell us Senior Police Officer Adam Stergionis knew Addison from his time at the juvenile detention center. The inquest is set to wrap up Tuesday when a jury will decide if the shooting was warranted.