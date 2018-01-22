Bullock protects net neutrality

In front computer science students at Helena High, his alma mater , Governor Bullock made it blatantly clear that net neutrality laws will be observed under his watch, so that kids like Bryndon Wilkerson can get their online homework and research done with more ease.

“While researching, students may not be able to access important pieces of information, thus limiting their knowledge,” said Wilkerson a Senior at Helena High School.



Governor Bullock's order requires internet service providers with state contracts to abide by internet neutrality principals, which state that Internet Service Providers must treat all data on the web, the same.



"What we're saying is that if we're going to purchase internet services, we have expectations of what those companies will do,” said Bullock.





Bullock is the first governor in the country to take action in the wake of the FCC’s decision to cut net neutrality regulations.



"Its susceptible to corporate and political degradation and its protection requires constant vigilance by consumers, market participants and governments alike,” said Bullock.





The governor says this could make a huge impact for the future of net neutrality since $50 million is spent statewide on internet from counties and cities combined.



“Our citizens rely on a free and open internet to meet the world to meet the world, to learn, to entertain, to make informed personal choices about their families and to make public choices about our society," said Bullock.



These orders go into effect immediately, but Bullock expects companies to implement them at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1st.

