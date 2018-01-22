Military wife takes action following Government shutdown

Concerned for her family and the thousands of other military families impacted by the shutdown, Brittany Vallejo took action. She wrote an open letter to Congress asking that everyone works together.

Vallejo says the shutdown goes deeper than people might realize, adding that members of the military still have bills to pay.

Brittany herself is a working mother of two, and pointed out that non-working spouses sometimes cannot afford to miss a pay cycle.

Members of the military will get paid once the bill is passed, however there is going to be a delay.

Certain courses required for advancement in the military are also being cut.

Brittany says she is happy with the progress and would like everyone to work together in the future to avoid another shutdown.