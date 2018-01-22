Police report: Man threatens to start killing people

Police reports state a man is facing charges of Intimidation after he threatened to start killing people until he got his child back.

On January 16th, GFPD responded to Great Falls Clinic ER for a report of a 5-month-old with suspicious injuries. Charging documents state law enforcement observed the child had scratches to the legs and head. That child was removed from the custody of the parents and placed in kinship care.

According to the police report, on January 18th, Trevor Bourgeois made threatening phone calls, saying he was going to prison because he was coming over to start killing people until he got his child back. The recipient of the phone calls was the child's kinship caregiver. The police report noted other children were present and overheard the threats. The kinship caregiver took the threat seriously because they say Bourgeois had reportedly been violent in the past and was in the vicinity of the kinship home.

On January 19th, Bourgeois was arrested. He has a prior conviction for Obstructing a Peace Officer (2012). He is now charged with one count of Intimidation and the State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.