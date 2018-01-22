Children abused, caregiver arrested

Weeks of abuse lead to multiple charges for one man.

GFPD responded to a report of child abuse on January 20th. Officers spoke with complainant Chantz Bradford, who said her children were still inside with Jayce Guardipee, and requested assistance in getting them back. Officers were unable to locate Guardipee, but found the infant and toddler who both had injuries on their faces. Both children were then transported to Benefis ER.

Bradford told officers she works 80 hours per week and leaves the children in Guardipee's care. She stated she had recently observed bruising on the children's faces and questioned Guardipee about it. He told her the bruising was accidental and he must have played too rough, not realizing how delicate infants are. He also reportedly said bruising to the other child's face happened when he accidentally dropped his Xbox on the child.

Bradford said when she threatened to report him to law enforcement, he threatened to punch her.

Medical staff reported the infant victim had a broken femur, humerus, left the fourth finger, a fractured cranium, and possible rib fractures sustained over the past few weeks.

Guardipee was arrested on January 22nd. He reportedly admitted to officers he is the children's primary caregiver and that several weeks ago, the infant was in a baby carrier when the buckle broke, causing him to fall to the floor and do a somersault. Guardipee stated he observed swelling to the child's leg but did not take him for treatment. Charging documents also state Guardipee reported he sometimes pushes on the infant's head too hard, causing bruises.

Officers spoke again to Bradford, who reportedly admitted to knowing Guardipee had dropped the infant and pulled his arm too hard. She had noticed swelling to his leg but didn't seek medical treatment while continuing to leave the children in Guardipee's care.

Guardipee has prior convictions for Obstructing a Peace Officer (2017), Partner/Family Member Assault (2017), and Contempt (2013). He is now facing two counts of Assault on a Minor and one count of Intimidation. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $75,000.

Bradford has no prior convictions on file and is now facing one count of Criminal Child Endangerment. The State has requested her bond be set in the amount of $25,000.