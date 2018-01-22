Helena, Capital Prepare for Crosstown Battle of the Undefeated

Lady Bengals head coach Eric Peterson says he expects a low-scoring battle between the two top defenses in AA.

"I think we have to move the basketball and move without the basketball and just make sure that we are having quality possessions. We like to get out and run a lot and so if we can get out and get some easy ones that might be the difference in the game," said Coach Peterson.

The defending state champions haven't lost since last Valentine's Day and senior point guard Kamden Hilborn hasn't lost a cross-town clash since a Lady Bruins sweep her freshman year.

"It's the best game of the year. The atmosphere is always so great and everybody's out there ready to watch a good ballgame and you never know what's going to happen. We've been playing against these girls since forever," said Kamden.

Lady Bruins head coach Bill Pilgeram says his team's balance and depth has led to their own unbeaten start.

"You never know who's going to be that leading scorer and I think that makes us stronger. You can't just stop one player. We can bring two, three, four girls off the bench and keep things going," said Coach Pilgeram.

Junior point guard Sydney Sheridan is excited for another shot at her first career cross-town victory.

"It's just a huge game and it just brings out such a great rivalry that we have going and you can expect a really good game, fast tempo, that type of thing. It should be fun," said Sydney.

Capital swept in 2013, '14, and '15 but is now looking to take back bragging rights.

"If you're a basketball fan in Helena you need to come to that game because it's going to be a great girls basketball game," said Coach Pilgeram.

You can bet Helena will be ready to defend their home-court with tip-off tomorrow night at 7:30.

"It's just really good for both teams to be in that situation and kind of emulate that tournament atmosphere," said Coach Peterson.