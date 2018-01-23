"Peace of Mind" Event: End-of-Life Planning

Join Benefis Health System and Spirit of Women for the “Peace of Mind” event.

The evening program will help you “prepare for the unexpected while you are well and able to make difficult decisions for yourself.” Even if you aren’t sick, organizers point out the possibility of life-changing events at the drop of a hat, and how important it is to be prepared for those before it’s too late.

The presentation will delve into the importance of planning ahead for medical emergencies and end-of-life care. Refreshments will be provided.

The event will take place Thursday, January 25th from 5:00-7:00pm at Benefis Health System’s Cameron Auditorium. It is completely free and open to the public.

Please RSVP by calling (406) 455-4806.

For more information, search “Peace of Mind” on the Benefis Health System Facebook Page.