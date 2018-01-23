Shots fired deemed justified

Officers involved in the shooting death of Thomas Addison last September have been cleared.

In a unanimous decision, the jury found officer Tad Kimmet had "just cause" to fire his weapon.

The inquest lasted for two days and emotions ran high.

The jury heard several, key statements from State Investigators, the Montana State Chief Medical Examiner, even Great Falls Police Officers.

Tuesday's decision was not about whether or not shots were fired, It was about whether those shots were legally fired.

Chief Medical Examiner Robert Kurtzman, confirmed Addison died of a gun shot wound, which classifies his death as a homicide.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said, legally a homicide is considered a criminal act. However these inquests give law enforcement the chance to prove why deadly force is sometimes necessary.

"We're responsible to the public and we need to have a public hearing, this young man lost his life and as both officers testified especially officer Kimmet he didn't want to do to what he had to do," said Racki.

The jury heard procedures taken during the investigation. For example, GFPD Sergeant Jim Wells teaches use of force training, he said both officers involved did everything by the book and in his opinion actually waited too long. He said they should have fired as soon as Addison threatened to shoot them.

A Coroner's Inquest is standard procedure when someone dies either in custody or a situation like Addison. With that said we can expect to see another inquest in the case of 51 year old Stacy Micheletti who was killed by GFPD officers in December.