United Way announces fundraiser tops $1 Million

Fergus County Coroner Richard Brown, is presiding over an officer involved shooting from September of last year that resulted in the death of Great Falls resident 25 year old Thomas Addison.
Weeks of abuse lead to multiple charges for one man.
Police reports state a man is facing charges of Intimidation after he threatened to start killing people until he got his child back.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement for a Montana toddler.
BENTON, Ky. - Kentucky State Police say the suspected shooter at a high school was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. The Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky has left one person dead and others wounded. State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Pondera County near the Heart Butte area. The accident took place on Heart Butte Road right in front of the U.S. Postal Office. The call came in over dispatch about 5:30 a.m. and took MHP troopers almost two hours to respond to the scene. Right now it is unclear what caused the accident or if anyone else was hurt or killed. We are working to find out more details.
