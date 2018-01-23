United Way announces fundraiser tops $1 Million

United Way of Cascade County announced today their fall fundraising campaign has topped over a million dollars for the 8th year in a row!

This is a huge accomplishment for United Way as they say their campaign efforts have grown almost 20 percent in the last 5 years.



All of the money goes straight to human services needs right here in Cascade County.



“That money will be invested in our community, both through grants to local non-profits and through our community initiatives like graduation matters,” says Kim Skornogoski.



Skornogoski says United Way of Cascade County helped almost 24 thousand people last year through their grants alone.



This spring local non-profits will be able to apply for the grants which are funded by the fall fundraising campaign.



There is still plenty of if you'd like to donate to help keep United Way funding local non-profits, you can visit their website here https://www.uwccmt.org/.