Simms Sneaking up on Teams in Class C

The Simms Tigers girls basketball team is really, really good.

And they're here to stay.

Simms is one of the most improved squads this season with a 10-2 overall record and a 9-1 conference record in the 10C district.

The team is mostly freshmen and sophomores once again but as they play more games, head coach Truitt Kinna said the girls are getting more comfortable.

"I think that we're starting to learn the offense a lot more and we're focused on just being a team unit instead of relying on one or two people," he said. "There's five or six of us that can score the ball now."

Simms knocked off 10C power Great Falls Central last week which is a win the team says made them realize they can play with just about anyone.

Sophomore guard Janessa Willekes said everyone has gotten better over the summer at different camps. As a result, the ladies have an increased level of confidence as the season gets closer and closer to the Northern C Divisional Tournament.

"I think we can do really well (at divisionals) especially after beating a good team like Great Falls Central," Willekes said. "I feel like we're all really excited for Divisionals (and what we can accomplish there).

Simms' next test comes this Friday against the Augusta Elks on the road.

