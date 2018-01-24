Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke held onto undisclosed shares in gun company

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is a shareholder in a private, Whitefish-based company that sells and manufactures firearms and advanced weapons materials, a financial asset he failed to disclose when he was nominated for the position last year, aaccording to a report by the Huffington Post.

Presidential nominees for Cabinet positions must disclose all assets worth $1,000 or more on their executive branch financial disclosure report under the category “other assets and income.” The Huffington Post's review of Zinke’s disclosure submitted to the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) in January 2017 and certified by then-head of the OGE, Walter Schaub, found that Zinke did not disclose an interest in PROOF Research. His annual congressional financial disclosures from 2015 and 2016 also did not list stock in the company.

The article says its unclear how much Zinke's shares in the company are worth. However, Press Secretary for Zinke, Heather Swift, says the secretary's last two purchases of PROOF shares were valued at 25 and 40 cents per share, estimating his total shares are between $250-$450.

"It's typical fake news from Huffington Post. The Secretary is committed to the highest ethical standards and his first meeting as secretary was with the Department's senior ethics officers." said Swift.