Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke held onto undisclosed shares in gun company

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is a shareholder in a private, Whitefish-based company that sells and manufactures firearms and advanced weapons materials, a financial asset he failed to disclose when he was nominated for the position last year, aaccording to a report by the Huffington Post.
Presidential nominees for Cabinet positions must disclose all assets worth $1,000 or more on their executive branch financial disclosure report under the category “other assets and income.” The Huffington Post's review of Zinke’s disclosure submitted to the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) in January 2017 and certified by then-head of the OGE, Walter Schaub, found that Zinke did not disclose an interest in PROOF Research. His annual congressional financial disclosures from 2015 and 2016 also did not list stock in the company.
The article says its unclear how much Zinke's shares in the company are worth. However, Press Secretary for Zinke, Heather Swift, says the secretary's last two purchases of PROOF shares were valued at 25 and 40 cents per share, estimating his total shares are between $250-$450.
The Simms Lady Tigers basketball team is young, but they're figuring things out and are in command of a tough 10C district.
New information in the PFMA case involving Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards. The Helena Police Department has released the full police report filed on June 15th, 2017.
Montana State Prison Warden Michael Fletcher was fired before the end of his 12-month probationary period.
A Fisher Construction Company worker has died following an accident at the former Labor Temple Hall.
