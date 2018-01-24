Miss Teen Rodeo Montana encourage others to chase their dreams

The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit may be behind us, but for one teen her rodeo adventures are just beginning.
Keely Drummonds, a 10th grader at Belt High school , was crowned this year as Miss Teen Rodeo. We had a chance to catch up with Keely about her recent win and she says a lot of hard work and preparation went into this. Now she's hoping to use her new title to encourage others to follow her footsteps.
She said it took months to prepare and thanks to the community of Belt, when the opportunity arose she made sure she didn't let them down.
Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-23 22:13:26 GMT
Join Benefis Health System and Spirit of Women for the “Peace of Mind” event. The evening program will help you “prepare for the unexpected while you are well and able to make difficult decisions for yourself.” Even if you aren’t sick, organizers point out the possibility of life-changing events at the drop of a hat, and how important it is to be prepared for those before it’s too late. The presentation will delve into the importance of planning a...
Join Benefis Health System and Spirit of Women for the “Peace of Mind” event. The evening program will help you “prepare for the unexpected while you are well and able to make difficult decisions for yourself.” Even if you aren’t sick, organizers point out the possibility of life-changing events at the drop of a hat, and how important it is to be prepared for those before it’s too late. The presentation will delve into the importance of planning a...
Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-25 02:00:52 GMT
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit may be behind us, but for one teen her rodeo adventures are just beginning. Keely Drummonds, a 10th grader at Belt High school , was crowned this year as Miss Teen Rodeo. We had a chance to catch up with Keely about her recent win and she says a lot of hard work and preparation went into this. Now she's hoping to use her new title to encourage others to follow her footsteps. She said it took months to prepare and thanks to the comm...
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit may be behind us, but for one teen her rodeo adventures are just beginning. Keely Drummonds, a 10th grader at Belt High school , was crowned this year as Miss Teen Rodeo. We had a chance to catch up with Keely about her recent win and she says a lot of hard work and preparation went into this. Now she's hoping to use her new title to encourage others to follow her footsteps. She said it took months to prepare and thanks to the comm...
Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-01-25 00:07:34 GMT
The mountain pine beetle is native to Montana. It usually does not cause too much trouble, but an unseasonably warm winter 10 years ago allowed the beetle population to explode, which caused an epidemic never before seen in the area. "Sixty percent of that land mass was impacted and the tree mortality was pretty huge,” said Kathy Bushnell, Public Affairs Officer for the Helena U.S. Forest Service. Unlike animals, trees can stand dead an average of eight to 15 years, so we...
The mountain pine beetle is native to Montana. It usually does not cause too much trouble, but an unseasonably warm winter 10 years ago allowed the beetle population to explode, which caused an epidemic never before seen in the area. "Sixty percent of that land mass was impacted and the tree mortality was pretty huge,” said Kathy Bushnell, Public Affairs Officer for the Helena U.S. Forest Service. Unlike animals, trees can stand dead an average of eight to 15 years, so we...
Wednesday, January 24 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-24 23:57:18 GMT
According to a report by the Huffington Post, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is a shareholder in a private, Whitefish-based company that sells and manufactures firearms and advanced weapons materials, a financial asset he failed to disclose when he was nominated for the position last year.
According to a report by the Huffington Post, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is a shareholder in a private, Whitefish-based company that sells and manufactures firearms and advanced weapons materials, a financial asset he failed to disclose when he was nominated for the position last year.
Monday, January 22 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-01-23 01:05:50 GMT
In front computer science students at Helena High, his alma mater , Governor Bullock made it blatantly clear that net neutrality laws will be observed under his watch, so that kids like Bryndon Wilkerson can get their online homework and research done with more ease. “While researching, students may not be able to access important pieces of information, thus limiting their knowledge,” said Wilkerson a Senior at Helena High School. Governor Bullock's order requires inter...
In front computer science students at Helena High, his alma mater , Governor Bullock made it blatantly clear that net neutrality laws will be observed under his watch, so that kids like Bryndon Wilkerson can get their online homework and research done with more ease. “While researching, students may not be able to access important pieces of information, thus limiting their knowledge,” said Wilkerson a Senior at Helena High School. Governor Bullock's order requires inter...