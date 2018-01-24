Miss Teen Rodeo Montana encourage others to chase their dreams - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Miss Teen Rodeo Montana encourage others to chase their dreams

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit may be behind us, but for one teen her rodeo adventures are just  beginning. 

Keely Drummonds, a 10th grader at Belt High school , was crowned this year as Miss Teen Rodeo. We had a chance to catch up with Keely about her recent win and she says a lot of hard work and preparation went into this. Now she's hoping to use her new title to encourage others to follow her footsteps.

She said it took months to prepare and thanks to the community of Belt, when the opportunity arose she made sure she didn't let them down.

