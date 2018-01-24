Sheriff's assault report released

UPDATE:

An assault charge against Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards is once again making headlines.

The Helena Police Department has released the police report, seven months later. And with his name once again in the spotlight, many are wondering, will Sheriff Edwards run for the position again?

We first reported on the highly publicized incident in Helena last summer.

HPD sent us an 18-page police report detailing what happened.

A witness at a local hotel called 9-1-1, telling dispatchers they heard a woman screaming, and what sounded like a physical struggle coming from a room.

Sheriff Edwards said he's never denied having had a few beers earlier that day,

" I'm not going to hide it I've never hidden anything from anyone in this community, I'm the one that put myself in that position no else did I don't blame anybody I feel horrible for the trouble I put my family through and my office, " said Edwards.

He actually never plead guilty, and the case is now in deferred prosecution. Which generally means both sides have come to an agreement where there wasn't enough evidence to continue the case.

Now the big question will he run again?

"If I put my name on that ballot I want to make sure I'm 100 percent right person for the job. Not saying I'm not now but I want to make sure my life is in order so that I can go be the best sheriff I can be," said Edwards.

The focus he said is on god, family and the job of serving the Cascade County.

