Roadhouse Diner to hold "Buck a Burger" fundraiser

If you drive past Benefis Health System in Great Falls, you can see they are doing a major remodel to their emergency department.

That means they’re looking for donations to keep the remodel going. Now, one local business has stepped up to the plate to donate.

Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls is pretty well known for their burgers, and on a busy day, hundreds of them come out of this kitchen. On Thursday the 25th, these burgers will be made with a cause in mind.



“My husband and I decided we really wanted to give back to the community so every quarter we are going to help out someone some organization and Benefis was the first one that we thought of,” says Tara Beam.



The fundraiser is called buck a burger and the idea is pretty simple.



Tomorrow every time a burger comes off of the grill, one dollar will be donated to Benefis Health System to fund their new emergency department.



Benefis says when business's host fundraisers like "Buck a Burger", it is a massive help.



“It not only gets the idea spread further in the community, but a great way to support any of our projects, and of course our number one project right now is the emergency department project and rebuild and remodel,” says Marilyn Parker.



For Beam she says it's not just about being a business owner and helping out, it’s her past that brought her to do this.



“Me being a former emergency room nurse I heard about this expansion that they were going to be doing, and I understand the importance of good patient care, along with comfort for the family members, and also we can’t forget about the amazing employees. Everyone is so important,” says Beam



Roadhouse diner will also have donation envelopes if you'd like to donate on top of their donation from your burger they prepared.