"Burns Night 2018" with Kilt o' the Falls

Join the Kilt o’ the Falls on Saturday, January 27th for their annual “Burns Night” with the Celtic Cowboy.
The event will feature music, stories, a silent auction, food and more! Celtic Cowboy will even be featuring a special haggis dinner for just $12.
The evening kicks off at 6:30pm. There is no cover charge. Funds raised throughout the night will support the 2018 Celtic Festival; portions of the funds raised during the festival are donated to the Scottish Rite Children’s Language Clinic.
For more information, search “Burns Night 2018” on Facebook.
Community Spotlight
Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-25 02:00:52 GMT
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit may be behind us, but for one teen her rodeo adventures are just beginning. Keely Drummonds, a 10th grader at Belt High school , was crowned this year as Miss Teen Rodeo. We had a chance to catch up with Keely about her recent win and she says a lot of hard work and preparation went into this. Now she's hoping to use her new title to encourage others to follow her footsteps. She said it took months to prepare and thanks to the comm...
Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-01-25 04:33:43 GMT
If you drive past Benefis Health System in Great Falls, you can see they are doing a major remodel to their emergency department. That means they’re looking for donations to keep the remodel going. Now, one local business has stepped up to the plate to donate. Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls is pretty well known for their burgers, and on a busy day, hundreds of them come out of this kitchen. On Thursday the 25th, these burgers will be made with a cause in mind. “My husb...
Thursday, January 25 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-01-25 17:26:34 GMT
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help after Roy D. Smith-Mullenix failed to return to the Great Falls Prerelease Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24. He is convicted of theft in Flathead County. If you see him, contact local law enforcement.
Thursday, January 25 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-01-25 17:26:34 GMT
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help after Roy D. Smith-Mullenix failed to return to the Great Falls Prerelease Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24. He is convicted of theft in Flathead County. If you see him, contact local law enforcement.
Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-25 02:00:52 GMT
Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-01-25 00:07:34 GMT
The mountain pine beetle is native to Montana. It usually does not cause too much trouble, but an unseasonably warm winter 10 years ago allowed the beetle population to explode, which caused an epidemic never before seen in the area. "Sixty percent of that land mass was impacted and the tree mortality was pretty huge,” said Kathy Bushnell, Public Affairs Officer for the Helena U.S. Forest Service. Unlike animals, trees can stand dead an average of eight to 15 years, so we...
Wednesday, January 24 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-24 23:57:18 GMT
According to a report by the Huffington Post, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is a shareholder in a private, Whitefish-based company that sells and manufactures firearms and advanced weapons materials, a financial asset he failed to disclose when he was nominated for the position last year.
