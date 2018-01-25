Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

People on Facebook have are causing quite the stir. People are pretty upset about pet owners not picking up after their pet, after one person picked up 25 bags of dog poop. Our Tarvarious Haywood did some digging to find out what happens if your caught and that's actually nothing



Great Falls Park Supervisor, Lonnie Dalke, said the city has received several complaints about people not cleaning up after there dog. Dalke said currently there are no fines in place for pet owners neither do they have any one to come clean the dog park. He says it a tough cookie to monitor when thousands of dogs come in and out of the dog park a year but he says common courtesy is a simple solution.

A group of dog lovers have taken it upon themselves to cleanup what other pet owners have left behind and they say its not the city that should do the cleaning but the pet owner.

The group cleans the park sometime on a daily basis and says the dog park is one of the best places to let dogs be dogs but is discouraging when poop is left all over the place. City officials are just asking people to clean up after there pets.