Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

People on Facebook have are causing quite the stir. People are pretty upset about pet owners not picking up after their pet, after one person picked up 25 bags of dog poop. Our Tarvarious Haywood did some digging to find out what happens if your caught and that's actually nothing
Great Falls Park Supervisor, Lonnie Dalke, said the city has received several complaints about people not cleaning up after there dog. Dalke said currently there are no fines in place for pet owners neither do they have any one to come clean the dog park. He says it a tough cookie to monitor when thousands of dogs come in and out of the dog park a year but he says common courtesy is a simple solution.
A group of dog lovers have taken it upon themselves to cleanup what other pet owners have left behind and they say its not the city that should do the cleaning but the pet owner.
The group cleans the park sometime on a daily basis and says the dog park is one of the best places to let dogs be dogs but is discouraging when poop is left all over the place. City officials are just asking people to clean up after there pets.
Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-25 02:00:52 GMT
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit may be behind us, but for one teen her rodeo adventures are just beginning. Keely Drummonds, a 10th grader at Belt High school , was crowned this year as Miss Teen Rodeo. We had a chance to catch up with Keely about her recent win and she says a lot of hard work and preparation went into this. Now she's hoping to use her new title to encourage others to follow her footsteps. She said it took months to prepare and thanks to the comm...
Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-01-25 04:33:43 GMT
If you drive past Benefis Health System in Great Falls, you can see they are doing a major remodel to their emergency department. That means they’re looking for donations to keep the remodel going. Now, one local business has stepped up to the plate to donate. Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls is pretty well known for their burgers, and on a busy day, hundreds of them come out of this kitchen. On Thursday the 25th, these burgers will be made with a cause in mind. “My husb...
Thursday, January 25 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-01-25 17:26:34 GMT
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help after Roy D. Smith-Mullenix failed to return to the Great Falls Prerelease Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24. He is convicted of theft in Flathead County. If you see him, contact local law enforcement.
Thursday, January 25 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-01-25 17:26:34 GMT
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help after Roy D. Smith-Mullenix failed to return to the Great Falls Prerelease Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24. He is convicted of theft in Flathead County. If you see him, contact local law enforcement.
Wednesday, January 24 2018 9:00 PM EST2018-01-25 02:00:52 GMT
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit may be behind us, but for one teen her rodeo adventures are just beginning. Keely Drummonds, a 10th grader at Belt High school , was crowned this year as Miss Teen Rodeo. We had a chance to catch up with Keely about her recent win and she says a lot of hard work and preparation went into this. Now she's hoping to use her new title to encourage others to follow her footsteps. She said it took months to prepare and thanks to the comm...
Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-01-25 00:07:34 GMT
The mountain pine beetle is native to Montana. It usually does not cause too much trouble, but an unseasonably warm winter 10 years ago allowed the beetle population to explode, which caused an epidemic never before seen in the area. "Sixty percent of that land mass was impacted and the tree mortality was pretty huge,” said Kathy Bushnell, Public Affairs Officer for the Helena U.S. Forest Service. Unlike animals, trees can stand dead an average of eight to 15 years, so we...
Wednesday, January 24 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-01-24 23:57:18 GMT
According to a report by the Huffington Post, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is a shareholder in a private, Whitefish-based company that sells and manufactures firearms and advanced weapons materials, a financial asset he failed to disclose when he was nominated for the position last year.
