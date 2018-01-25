Great Falls High remodel gearing up

Tonight, Great Falls Public Schools showcased their renderings for the remodel and construction of Great Falls High School, which has been standing since 1930.
A year and a half ago the taxpayers gave the go-ahead for more than 90 million dollar renovation to the school. Now the renovations and construction are becoming a reality.
“Today we are showcasing some of our planning and our first renderings of what the Great Falls High School renovations and remodeling will look like,” says Tom Moore, Assistant Superintendent GFPS Secondary Schools.
There is a vast list of renovations the original 1930 building needs, and the district had some priorities in mind.
“The number one thing that we had guaranteed the public we were going to do was pay attention to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing needs, the infrastructural needs of the high school,” says Moore.
Besides updating the infrastructure, there is a much bigger construction phase which most will see outside the school.
One of the biggest parts of this remodel is the connections between the north campus and the south campus, and it's going to have a common area and cafeteria for all students to mingle.
The district says things are going smoothly and the process for this remodel is ramping up, soon they will be getting involved with contractors soon.
“We will get our contractor on board and start working hand in hand with the district leadership team as well as the architects and engineers. We are going to break ground this spring,” says Moore.
The renovations and construction are expected to be completed in 2020. Great Falls Public Schools says they still want public comment on what you'd like to see in the new renovations. They ask you to take a survey on their website. Here is the link:http://www.gfps.k12.mt.us/
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit may be behind us, but for one teen her rodeo adventures are just beginning. Keely Drummonds, a 10th grader at Belt High school , was crowned this year as Miss Teen Rodeo. We had a chance to catch up with Keely about her recent win and she says a lot of hard work and preparation went into this. Now she's hoping to use her new title to encourage others to follow her footsteps. She said it took months to prepare and thanks to the comm...
If you drive past Benefis Health System in Great Falls, you can see they are doing a major remodel to their emergency department. That means they’re looking for donations to keep the remodel going. Now, one local business has stepped up to the plate to donate. Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls is pretty well known for their burgers, and on a busy day, hundreds of them come out of this kitchen. On Thursday the 25th, these burgers will be made with a cause in mind. “My husb...
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help after Roy D. Smith-Mullenix failed to return to the Great Falls Prerelease Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24. He is convicted of theft in Flathead County. If you see him, contact local law enforcement.
The Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help after Roy D. Smith-Mullenix failed to return to the Great Falls Prerelease Center on Wednesday, Jan. 24. He is convicted of theft in Flathead County. If you see him, contact local law enforcement.
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit may be behind us, but for one teen her rodeo adventures are just beginning. Keely Drummonds, a 10th grader at Belt High school , was crowned this year as Miss Teen Rodeo. We had a chance to catch up with Keely about her recent win and she says a lot of hard work and preparation went into this. Now she's hoping to use her new title to encourage others to follow her footsteps. She said it took months to prepare and thanks to the comm...
The mountain pine beetle is native to Montana. It usually does not cause too much trouble, but an unseasonably warm winter 10 years ago allowed the beetle population to explode, which caused an epidemic never before seen in the area. "Sixty percent of that land mass was impacted and the tree mortality was pretty huge,” said Kathy Bushnell, Public Affairs Officer for the Helena U.S. Forest Service. Unlike animals, trees can stand dead an average of eight to 15 years, so we...
According to a report by the Huffington Post, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is a shareholder in a private, Whitefish-based company that sells and manufactures firearms and advanced weapons materials, a financial asset he failed to disclose when he was nominated for the position last year.
