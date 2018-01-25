Great Falls High remodel gearing up

Tonight, Great Falls Public Schools showcased their renderings for the remodel and construction of Great Falls High School, which has been standing since 1930.

A year and a half ago the taxpayers gave the go-ahead for more than 90 million dollar renovation to the school. Now the renovations and construction are becoming a reality.



“Today we are showcasing some of our planning and our first renderings of what the Great Falls High School renovations and remodeling will look like,” says Tom Moore, Assistant Superintendent GFPS Secondary Schools.



There is a vast list of renovations the original 1930 building needs, and the district had some priorities in mind.



“The number one thing that we had guaranteed the public we were going to do was pay attention to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing needs, the infrastructural needs of the high school,” says Moore.



Besides updating the infrastructure, there is a much bigger construction phase which most will see outside the school.



One of the biggest parts of this remodel is the connections between the north campus and the south campus, and it's going to have a common area and cafeteria for all students to mingle.



The district says things are going smoothly and the process for this remodel is ramping up, soon they will be getting involved with contractors soon.



“We will get our contractor on board and start working hand in hand with the district leadership team as well as the architects and engineers. We are going to break ground this spring,” says Moore.



The renovations and construction are expected to be completed in 2020. Great Falls Public Schools says they still want public comment on what you'd like to see in the new renovations. They ask you to take a survey on their website. Here is the link:http://www.gfps.k12.mt.us/