Glendive man behind bars after possessing child pornography

A man in Glendive will now spend more than six years in federal prison for downloading and possessing child pornography.

28-year-old Shawn Michael Wentz previously pleaded guilty in October of 2017, following a 2015 investigation by the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigation.

Wentz was sentenced Thursday to 78 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Wentz also agreed to give up his computer.

Following the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said "Prosecuting offenders who possess child pornography, especially of young children, is important to reducing the demand for photos and saving children from being victimized on camera."