"On Golden Pond" with Mansfield Center for Performing Arts

Enjoy the classic story of “On Golden Pond” with the Mansfield Center for Performing Arts and the Great Falls Community Concert Association.

Presented by the Montana Repertory Theatre, the production will take place Tuesday, Jan. 30th at 7:30pm.

From the Box Office’s website: Many are familiar with the story through the Academy Award-winnng film with Henry and Jane Fonda and Katharine Hepburn. Beguiling simple, this tale of a single family and how they pull apart and then find each other has been touching audiences for decades and generations. Something deep and profound resonates through the events that unfold in this American masterpiece brilliantly penned by Ernest Thompson.

 To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Mansfield Box Office’s website.

