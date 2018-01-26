Nine months of support to recovery

Recovering from drug abuse is a process not everyone is prepared to go through. In the heart of Montana lies a facility with a high success rate of beating addiction.

"I started doing drugs when I was 13 years old, once I did it I became my best friend," said Alex Anes.

"I took the easy way to get what I wanted," said Dan Thornton.

"It helped take the pain away, I had no emotions no feelings," said Kain Kenmille.

For these men coming to a rural town in Montana was the first step in getting clean

The Nexus Treatment facility in Lewistown is nine months long and it helps addicts implement the tools they need to stay in recovery

"I've done treatment before and thought it would just be kind of the same treatment but its completely different than what I'm used to," said Scott Walters.

Walters is one of nearly a hundred residents at nexus and says the treatment he's receiving here is like none other.

"It gives you a lot more opportunity and a lot more time to deal with things instead of a 60-day program which is a blink of an eye almost,"said Walters



Nexus is a mens only treatment center

All residents said learning about the ripple effects of their drug use was eye opening.

"It sucked, it hurt I didn't know how much pain i cause myself and other people," said Kain Kenmille.

"I'm just tired of this lifestyle of dead-end roads doc facilities, prison of death is what is going to be," said Dan Thornton.

James Evans has less than two weeks until he is done with the program. And like other users out there, he said fighting addiction remains daily battle

"Get out while you can it's a dark place and I was there take advantage of any program you can if you can come here come here," said Evans.



Everyone agreed that while taking a look inside and facing those demons is scary they are all ready to go back to their families and start down a new path.

Actually, to get into the program you have to apply Rick Barman is the administrator, he said they have a strict intake policy. But once someone is in they are family

He added residences can move on to a pre-release program for up to six months which means they could have over a year of sobriety before they reintegrate back to society. The success rate is at about 66 percent.