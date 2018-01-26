Montana Winter Fair 2018

With snow in the air the last thing most are thinking about is a county fair, something that is filled with cotton candy, rides and hopefully lots of sun . Of course only in Montana would there be a winter fair.

For over 70 years the Montana winter fair has been bringing together farmers and ranchers to celebrate Agriculture.

Since 1946 this event is all about the western way of life. In 2003 it moved from the Gallatin valley to Lewistown. The event features quilt making, family fun, live music and food. Plus local artists get the chance to show their crafts.

But why hold it in the winter? Well Vickie Baumgartner has the answer.

"At this time of year they may not be calving and doing any farming work as far as being out in the field so they do have a little bit of extra time,"said Baumgatner.

Plus she says it also gives people in the ag industry a chance to network which is extremely important in planning for the years ahead.

Events do wrap up on Sunday. For more information click here.