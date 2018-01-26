Hundreds showed up for Margarita Meltdown

A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.

A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.

A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts: NOT REAL: Charles Schumer Received $500k Donation From Pro-Illegal Alien Group Just Before Vote. THE FACTS: Schumer did not receive donations from the groups Immigration for Everyone, the Council for Alien Rights and the Southe...