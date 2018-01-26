My Neighbor in Need helps fire victims

Last year, a day after Christmas tragedy struck for one family in the Sun Prairie area. A chimney fire sent the family of nine running from the home in the middle of the night. Luckily everyone escaped without injuries but unfortunately, they did lose some valuables. But of course, the people of Cascade County stepped up to help this family.

Friday thanks to Conlin's furniture and My Neighbor in Need, the family received new furniture like a recliner and a few beds to restart the building process. Dave Snuggs, founder of My Neighbor in Need, said when he heard about this tragedy he knew it was his responsibly to help out. The family said they have made some repairs but thanks to the community things are looks a bit brighter.

Heather Amelsberg, said its just truly a blessing for the community to come together to bring joy to her family in there time of need.

If you want to help this family contact Dave Snuggs at 406-750-2542.

