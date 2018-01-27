GFCC's Stevens, McDaniel, Tarum Commit to College Athletics - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFCC's Stevens, McDaniel, Tarum Commit to College Athletics

In the last week of January, three athletes from Great Falls Central committed to play sports in college.

Tyler Stevens, who was an all-state selection at center for the Mustangs will play running back for the University of Mary.

His teammate Billy McDaniel won't be too far away. He committed to play football for Minot State. McDaniel was an A subdivision all-conference player at fullback and defensive end of the Mustangs.

Sara Tarum will stay in town as she committed to play volleyball for the University of Providence. Mustang athletic director Jamie Stevens says Tarum will be a defensive specialist for the Argos.

