Oral care tips for your child

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Researchers found that children who snack throughout the day, compared to just eating at meal time, are far more likely to have signs of tooth decay and relying on one brushing a day wont do it.


 Rachael Amthor, medical doctor at Benefis,  says when babies first start teething around 4 to 15 months its ok to use toothpaste around the size of a grain of rice but when they start growing more teeth then you can use pea size. But she says when teeth start coming in you can expect a little pain and you must do what it take to ease that pain, and as long as its not a choking hazard you're fine. Anything that can be cold like teething rings should be fine as well.

She added another tip is to keep in mind is to never let your child drink anything but water while they are in bed. Babies that often drink from a bottle their teeth should be brushed after their last bottle and by the age of one parents should try to switch to cup and sippie cups so that their teeth come in at the right angle.

Amthor said, as far as cavities in the baby tooth can effect the adult teeth as well. Cavities in baby teeth can sometimes extend down to the adult tooth roof and that can come out with a cavity as well.

She said support along assisting your child until they are able to do it all by themselves it key to healthy dental care.

