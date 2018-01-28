Montana High School Hoops

BOYS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 80, Thompson Falls 75
Arlee 95, St. Regis 19
Bridger 53, Harlowton 39
Browning 79, Libby 60
Charlo 59, Noxon 49
Choteau 66, Jefferson (Boulder) 45
Colstrip 73, Lodge Grass 65
Columbia Falls 56, Ronan 48, OT
Columbus 57, Big Timber 55
Conrad 44, Fort Benton 41
Culbertson 62, Froid/Medicine Lake 42
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 77, Winnett-Grass Range 45
Fairfield 53, Belt 49
Fairview 58, Savage 42
Fromberg 59, Roberts 57
Glendive 73, Glasgow 40
Great Falls 55, Butte 34
Hamilton 60, Butte Central 53
Hardin 66, Sidney 63, OT
Havre 43, Malta 33
Huntley Project 61, Red Lodge 50
Lame Deer 64, Baker 56
Laurel 62, Billings Senior 53
Lewistown (Fergus) 73, Miles City 45
Lincoln 88, Clark Fork 56
Livingston 52, Dillon 45
Manhattan 50, Townsend 34
Manhattan Christian 70, White Sulphur Springs 21
Melstone 84, Jordan 39
Missoula Hellgate 52, Kalispell Flathead 42
Missoula Sentinel 72, Helena Capital 52
Mon-Dak 78, Bainville 69
North Star 51, Hays-Lodgepole 47
Reed Point-Rapelje 60, Custer-Hysham 31
Richey-Lambert 67, Circle 36
Rocky Boy 80, Harlem 54
Shelby 50, Cut Bank 44
Shepherd 63, Forsyth 60, 2OT
St. Ignatius 54, Eureka 37
Sunburst 82, Augusta 59
Three Forks 70, Whitehall 63
Turner 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 43
Valier 68, Simms 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 89, Thompson Falls 68
Arlee 57, St. Regis 41
Augusta 44, Sunburst 41
Bainville 46, Mon-Dak 29
Belt 55, Fairfield 27
Bigfork 58, Missoula Loyola 54
Billings Senior 56, Laurel 44
Billings West 53, Billings Central 35
Browning 59, Libby 52
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 36, Turner 29
Clark Fork 79, Lincoln 26
Colstrip 61, Lodge Grass 35
Columbia Falls 68, Ronan 41
Columbus 43, Big Timber 38
Drummond 45, Phillipsburg 40
Ennis 65, Sheridan 8
Eureka 73, St. Ignatius 32
Florence 64, Stevensville 37
Forsyth 42, Shepherd 31
Fort Benton 55, Conrad 34
Frenchtown 52, Corvallis 41
Froid/Medicine Lake 51, Culbertson 26
Glendive 53, Glasgow 44
Great Falls 42, Butte 31
Hamilton 46, Butte Central 41
Hardin 64, Sidney 19
Harlem 69, Rocky Boy 55
Harlowton 29, Bridger 20
Havre 47, Malta 23
Huntley Project 52, Red Lodge 43
Jefferson (Boulder) 47, Choteau 35
Kalispell Glacier 53, Missoula Big Sky 38
Livingston 45, Dillon 34
Manhattan Christian 49, White Sulphur Springs 47
Melstone 50, Jordan 47
Miles City 48, Lewistown (Fergus) 47
Missoula Sentinel 51, Helena Capital 32
Northern Cheyenne 73, Broadus 31
Plenty Coups 61, Broadview-Lavina 25
Plentywood 60, Brockton 17
Reed Point-Rapelje 43, Custer-Hysham 35
Roy-Winifred 58, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 50
Savage 52, Fairview 43
Seeley-Swan 48, Plains 42
Three Forks 74, Whitehall 31
Townsend 62, Manhattan 25
Wibaux 38, Terry 22
