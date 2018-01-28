10 cars vandalized over weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. – Clay Starbuck's defense attorneys filed a motion Wednesday at the Spokane County Courthouse asking the judge to drop the no-contact order between Starbuck and his three youngest children that was upheld at his sentencing last week.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Clay Starbuck's defense attorneys filed a motion Wednesday at the Spokane County Courthouse asking the judge to drop the no-contact order between Starbuck and his three youngest children that was upheld at his sentencing last week.

Preparations are underway for the 2018 season at Glacier National Park, and if you plan on going there are some things you might want to keep in mind. The park says they expect visitation to remain high. Last year around three million people visited the park, which set a new record. June, July and August are expected to be the most popular travel months. Officials with the park say if you plan on visiting in the summer, you should plan ahead and set aside several days ju...