Catholics for Life hold " Memorial of the Unborn"

The Great Falls Catholics for Life are continuing their pro-life vigils leading up to their 40 days of life campaign.

Today they held what they call, Memorial of the Unborn."

Dozens of people came to the Mount Olivet Cemetery south of Great Falls to attend the memorial in honor of the unborn, and to hear remarks from speakers.

The Catholics for Life say they believe the number of lives lost calls for remembrance.

“Since the Roe v. Wade decision, that's over 60 million children in the United States. So that’s a tremendous toll and it’s important to remember those losses, remember those lives,” says Paul Neal

The Great Falls Catholics for Life have numerous more events planned for their 40 days for life campaign.


If you’d like to get involved, here is the website.

https://40daysforlife.com/local-campaigns/great-falls/

           

