Pet of the week: River

This week KFBB is featuring River as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.
River is a four-year-old cat who is very laid back, loves to cuddle, but also isn’t afraid to tell you what she wants.
“She's very talkative, she loves to meow at you and tell you what she thinks,” says Erin Doran
Other than her talkative self, the adoption center says she is stereotypical cat, and loves to be around you.
“She loves head scratches and will sit in your lap, she’s four years old, she gets along with other cats although she doesn't pay much attention to them,” says Doran
Overall the adoption center says she would go well with any family who is willing to love her.
If you’re interested in adopting River you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th avenue northeast or you can call the center at 406-727-Pets
Recovering from drug abuse is a process not everyone is prepared to go through. In the heart of Montana lies a facility with a high success rate of beating addiction.
A Polson restaurant owner says she doesn't understand why the city is demanding that she vacate her restaurant and tear the building down.
Tonight, Great Falls Public Schools showcased their renderings for the remodel and construction of Great Falls High School, which has been standing since 1930. A year and a half ago the taxpayers gave the go-ahead for more than 90 million dollar renovation to the school. Now the renovations and construction are becoming a reality. “Today we are showcasing some of our planning and our first renderings of what the Great Falls High School renovations and remodeling will look lik...
People on Facebook have are causing quite the stir. People are pretty upset about pet owners not picking up after their pet, after one person picked up 25 bags of dog poop. Our Tarvarious Haywood did some digging to find out what happens if your caught and that's actually nothing Great Falls Park Supervisor, Lonnie Dalke, said the city has received several complaints about people not cleaning up after there dog. Dalke said curren...
Join the Kilt o’ the Falls on Saturday, January 27th for their annual “Burns Night” with the Celtic Cowboy. The event will feature music, stories, a silent auction, food and more! Celtic Cowboy will even be featuring a special haggis dinner for just $12. The evening kicks off at 6:30pm. There is no cover charge. Funds raised throughout the night will support the 2018 Celtic Festival; portions of the funds raised during the festival are donated to the Scottish Rite ...
