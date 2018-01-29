Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Connect

UPDATE: Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki has confirmed that the teacher in question is Levi Johnson.

According to Johnson's Facebook page, he was born and raised in Great Falls. He also served as head coach of the Great Falls Chargers. 

While GFPS Superintendent Tammy Lacey did not identify Johnson in a press conference Monday afternoon, she did say the teacher in question has already resigned and is not allowed to have any contact with a GFPS student. 

An investigation is still underway and charges have not yet been filed. 

One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Superintendent Tammy Lacey made the announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon, "We, of course, are shocked and mortified by this behavior," said Lacey.

The District first learned of the allegations on Friday, January 26th and immediately took action to remove the teacher from school grounds.  In addition, the teacher has been directed to not have any contact with any GFPS students.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki has confirmed with KFBB the teacher worked out of Great Falls High School and Lacey added there was substantial evidence against them.

The teacher in question submitted a letter of resignation which was immediately accepted and they are no longer allowed on any school property. 

"The board will take action at its February 12th Board to request the Board of Public Education to revoke the certificate of any teacher for immoral conduct related to the teaching profession," said Lacey

As for the student involved the superintendent says they are doing everything in their power to support them.

"Our kids, our community, and our future deserve the best and it's a sad day when one person compromised that.  Behavior like this is abhorrent and will not be tolerated," said Lacey.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-01-30 03:39:53 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • Sailaway Today campaign offers grand prize winner a cruise charter business on an exotic island

    Sailaway Today campaign offers grand prize winner a cruise charter business on an exotic island

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA - 01-26-2018 (Press Release Jet) -- Ever thought of changing your life by becoming the owner of a cruise charter business? Sailaway Today is offering one lucky winner this once-in-a-lifetime...
    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA - 01-26-2018 (Press Release Jet) -- Ever thought of changing your life by becoming the owner of a cruise charter business? Sailaway Today is offering one lucky winner this once-in-a-lifetime...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Day 1: Victim is first witness to testify in federal human trafficking trial

    Day 1: Victim is first witness to testify in federal human trafficking trial

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-01-30 02:49:39 GMT
    Terrance Tyrell EdwardsTerrance Tyrell Edwards

    Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.

    Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.

  • Man exonerated after spending over a decade in jail

    Man exonerated after spending over a decade in jail

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-01-29 05:29:11 GMT
    The Montana Innocence Project works hard to exonerate innocent people from jail. Three Montanans have been exonerated since June of 2008. One of those people, Cody Marble, was falsely accused of rape back in 2002 and spent over a decade in jail. He was 17-years-old at the time and spent his entire 20's locked up. Thanks to the hard work of the Montana Innocence Project he was finally exonerated in 2017.
    The Montana Innocence Project works hard to exonerate innocent people from jail. Three Montanans have been exonerated since June of 2008. One of those people, Cody Marble, was falsely accused of rape back in 2002 and spent over a decade in jail. He was 17-years-old at the time and spent his entire 20's locked up. Thanks to the hard work of the Montana Innocence Project he was finally exonerated in 2017.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-01-30 03:39:53 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • Great Falls High remodel gearing up

    Great Falls High remodel gearing up

    Friday, January 26 2018 11:58 AM EST2018-01-26 16:58:11 GMT

    Tonight, Great Falls Public Schools showcased their renderings for the remodel and construction of Great Falls High School, which has been standing since 1930. A year and a half ago the taxpayers gave the go-ahead for more than 90 million dollar renovation to the school. Now the renovations and construction are becoming a reality. “Today we are showcasing some of our planning and our first renderings of what the Great Falls High School renovations and remodeling will look lik...

    Tonight, Great Falls Public Schools showcased their renderings for the remodel and construction of Great Falls High School, which has been standing since 1930. A year and a half ago the taxpayers gave the go-ahead for more than 90 million dollar renovation to the school. Now the renovations and construction are becoming a reality. “Today we are showcasing some of our planning and our first renderings of what the Great Falls High School renovations and remodeling will look lik...

  • Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

    Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-26 02:04:45 GMT

    People on  Facebook have are causing quite the stir. People are pretty upset about pet owners not picking up after their pet, after one person picked up 25 bags of dog poop. Our Tarvarious Haywood did some digging to find out what happens if your caught and that's actually nothing    Great Falls Park Supervisor, Lonnie Dalke, said the city has received  several complaints about people not cleaning up after there dog. Dalke said curren...

    People on  Facebook have are causing quite the stir. People are pretty upset about pet owners not picking up after their pet, after one person picked up 25 bags of dog poop. Our Tarvarious Haywood did some digging to find out what happens if your caught and that's actually nothing    Great Falls Park Supervisor, Lonnie Dalke, said the city has received  several complaints about people not cleaning up after there dog. Dalke said curren...

  • "Burns Night 2018" with Kilt o' the Falls

    "Burns Night 2018" with Kilt o' the Falls

    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-01-26 00:45:50 GMT

    Join the Kilt o’ the Falls on Saturday, January 27th for their annual “Burns Night” with the Celtic Cowboy. The event will feature music, stories, a silent auction, food and more! Celtic Cowboy will even be featuring a special haggis dinner for just $12. The evening kicks off at 6:30pm. There is no cover charge. Funds raised throughout the night will support the 2018 Celtic Festival; portions of the funds raised during the festival are donated to the Scottish Rite ...

    Join the Kilt o’ the Falls on Saturday, January 27th for their annual “Burns Night” with the Celtic Cowboy. The event will feature music, stories, a silent auction, food and more! Celtic Cowboy will even be featuring a special haggis dinner for just $12. The evening kicks off at 6:30pm. There is no cover charge. Funds raised throughout the night will support the 2018 Celtic Festival; portions of the funds raised during the festival are donated to the Scottish Rite ...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.