Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

UPDATE: Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki has confirmed that the teacher in question is Levi Johnson.

According to Johnson's Facebook page, he was born and raised in Great Falls. He also served as head coach of the Great Falls Chargers.

While GFPS Superintendent Tammy Lacey did not identify Johnson in a press conference Monday afternoon, she did say the teacher in question has already resigned and is not allowed to have any contact with a GFPS student.

An investigation is still underway and charges have not yet been filed.

One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Superintendent Tammy Lacey made the announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon, "We, of course, are shocked and mortified by this behavior," said Lacey.

The District first learned of the allegations on Friday, January 26th and immediately took action to remove the teacher from school grounds. In addition, the teacher has been directed to not have any contact with any GFPS students.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki has confirmed with KFBB the teacher worked out of Great Falls High School and Lacey added there was substantial evidence against them.

The teacher in question submitted a letter of resignation which was immediately accepted and they are no longer allowed on any school property.

"The board will take action at its February 12th Board to request the Board of Public Education to revoke the certificate of any teacher for immoral conduct related to the teaching profession," said Lacey

As for the student involved the superintendent says they are doing everything in their power to support them.

"Our kids, our community, and our future deserve the best and it's a sad day when one person compromised that. Behavior like this is abhorrent and will not be tolerated," said Lacey.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.