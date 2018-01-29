Local Business Spotlight: Black Eagle Country Club - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Local Business Spotlight: Black Eagle Country Club

The Black Eagle Country Club, or BECC for short, has been part of the community for decades.

Theyre known for their great food, wonderful atmosphere, and friendly staff. But what many might not know is the behind the scenes work they do to help others.

We've tried to do a number of fundraisers, especially for the black eagle volunteer fire department, these guys are out there saving lives and putting out fires and things that most of us cant do, says Clayton Holly.

Its not just fundraisers either. The country club also plays a vital role in one particular event that draws hundreds to their neck of the woods.

We also stage the fourth of July parade for the Black Eagle Fire Department. It's a big undertaking to stage a 30 or 40-minute parade but we as volunteers do it, and we do it proud, says Holly.

Beyond the parade and the fire department, BECC helps out with other areas of their community.

You know we have some staples like the park and any of those things that we can help with we try, says Holly.

Holly says raising money to keep the park open, clean, and safe for all to use is something they pride themselves on.


 When asked over the 9 years how much fundraising he thinks black eagle country club has done during his ownership, his answer is simple.

What the total is over the 9 years Im not sure. It's just what we need in the community, and that's what we do and we raise it and get things done.

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-01-30 03:39:53 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • Sailaway Today campaign offers grand prize winner a cruise charter business on an exotic island

    LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA - 01-26-2018 (Press Release Jet) -- Ever thought of changing your life by becoming the owner of a cruise charter business? Sailaway Today is offering one lucky winner this once-in-a-lifetime...
  • Day 1: Victim is first witness to testify in federal human trafficking trial

    Monday, January 29 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-01-30 02:49:39 GMT
    Sixteen months after an alleged human trafficking operation was uncovered in the Billings area, the federal trial is underway.

  • Man exonerated after spending over a decade in jail

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-01-29 05:29:11 GMT
    The Montana Innocence Project works hard to exonerate innocent people from jail. Three Montanans have been exonerated since June of 2008. One of those people, Cody Marble, was falsely accused of rape back in 2002 and spent over a decade in jail. He was 17-years-old at the time and spent his entire 20's locked up. Thanks to the hard work of the Montana Innocence Project he was finally exonerated in 2017.
  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-01-30 03:39:53 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • Great Falls High remodel gearing up

    Friday, January 26 2018 11:58 AM EST2018-01-26 16:58:11 GMT

    Tonight, Great Falls Public Schools showcased their renderings for the remodel and construction of Great Falls High School, which has been standing since 1930. A year and a half ago the taxpayers gave the go-ahead for more than 90 million dollar renovation to the school. Now the renovations and construction are becoming a reality. “Today we are showcasing some of our planning and our first renderings of what the Great Falls High School renovations and remodeling will look lik...

  • Pet owners: Clean up your dog's poop

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-26 02:04:45 GMT

    People on  Facebook have are causing quite the stir. People are pretty upset about pet owners not picking up after their pet, after one person picked up 25 bags of dog poop. Our Tarvarious Haywood did some digging to find out what happens if your caught and that's actually nothing    Great Falls Park Supervisor, Lonnie Dalke, said the city has received  several complaints about people not cleaning up after there dog. Dalke said curren...

  • "Burns Night 2018" with Kilt o' the Falls

    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-01-26 00:45:50 GMT

    Join the Kilt o’ the Falls on Saturday, January 27th for their annual “Burns Night” with the Celtic Cowboy. The event will feature music, stories, a silent auction, food and more! Celtic Cowboy will even be featuring a special haggis dinner for just $12. The evening kicks off at 6:30pm. There is no cover charge. Funds raised throughout the night will support the 2018 Celtic Festival; portions of the funds raised during the festival are donated to the Scottish Rite ...

