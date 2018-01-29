Local Business Spotlight: Black Eagle Country Club

The Black Eagle Country Club, or BECC for short, has been part of the community for decades.

They’re known for their great food, wonderful atmosphere, and friendly staff. But what many might not know is the behind the scenes work they do to help others.



“We've tried to do a number of fundraisers, especially for the black eagle volunteer fire department, these guys are out there saving lives and putting out fires and things that most of us can’t do,” says Clayton Holly.



It’s not just fundraisers either. The country club also plays a vital role in one particular event that draws hundreds to their neck of the woods.



“We also stage the fourth of July parade for the Black Eagle Fire Department. It's a big undertaking to stage a 30 or 40-minute parade but we as volunteers do it, and we do it proud,” says Holly.



Beyond the parade and the fire department, BECC helps out with other areas of their community.



“You know we have some staples like the park and any of those things that we can help with we try,” says Holly.



Holly says raising money to keep the park open, clean, and safe for all to use is something they pride themselves on.



When asked over the 9 years how much fundraising he thinks black eagle country club has done during his ownership, his answer is simple.



“What the total is over the 9 years I’m not sure. It's just what we need in the community, and that's what we do and we raise it and get things done.”