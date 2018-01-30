Slaughter announces his candidacy for Sheriff

Jesse Slaughter announced his candidacy this morning for Cascade County Sheriff at the elections office.

He says it has been a dream of his since he was sworn in 18 years ago.

Slaughter says he will focus on child and drug abuse epidemics, as well as making the Sheriff's Department more accessible to the community.

"We need to re-engage with the community," Slaughter said. "There is a community trust issue and we need to get that back."

We did reach out to Sheriff Bob Edwards about whether or not he is running and he says he hasn't made a decision yet.

