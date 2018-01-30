High heel and spoon used to beat child - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

High heel and spoon used to beat child

GREAT FALLS -

Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils.

On January 29th, 2018, a 12-year-old student went to school and had a noticeable contusion on her shoulder. When asked about it, the victim indicated Kevin McNees had beaten her with a high heeled shoe. Charging documents say the victim was tearful as she recounted numerous occasions when this had occurred. 

The girl was brought to the Cascade County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview, in which she disclosed that Peggy McNees hit her with a black spoon too many times to count. She also reported Kevin had hit her with a golden shoe with a bow on it. Charging documents say the victim recounted multiple incidents of being beaten with kitchen utensils, such as spatulas and spoons.

The victim had scratch marks which she attributed to Peggy and Peggy reportedly admitted to causing them with her fingernails, but claimed the children did the same to her.

Both Peggy and Kevin reportedly admitted to the assaults, the most recent being the previous weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

According to charging documents, Kevin even reported having his 14-year-old son hold down the girl while he was disciplining her. The victim reported a similar incident where Peggy asked the boy to hold her down as well. 

Neither Peggy or Kevin have known criminal histories. They are both charged with one count of Assault on a Minor and the State has requested each of their bonds be set in the amount of $10,000.

