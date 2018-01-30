Two teens in Juvenile Detention receive their GED

The HiSet program in Great Falls is making a difference, allowing teenagers in Juvenile Detention to receive their GED.

Two students graduated from the program Tuesday afternoon, and though they cannot be identified, one of the teenagers said he did it for his brother with cerebral palsy.

"I know if I keep going to jail and in and out of the treatment center I can't help him," he said. "That's why I'm going to treatment and changing my life.

In addition to their GED, both teenagers received tokens as a reminder to stay on track.

April Senger, who is a teacher with the program, says she is incredibly proud of her graduates. She added that they both have come a long way.

Senger also noted that several of the graduates go on to apprenticeship programs or college.

The program has had at least 22 graduates so far, and only one of those graduates has re-offended.