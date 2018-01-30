Walleyes Unlimited Annual Banquet in Great Falls

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshal's Service believe that a wanted man is still on foot in the East Missoula area. A K-9 unit is pursuing the man from where he fled on foot. Sheriff TJ McDermott told ABC FOX Montana that the pursuit began this morning, when deputies found the subject, William "Billy" Dale Newhoff, at the Aspen Motel.
Two are facing charges of assault on a minor after reportedly beating a 12-year-old girl with a high heeled shoe and kitchen utensils.
A Billings man is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who is 6 months pregnant.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911, East Missoula residents are urged to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement officers pursue an armed fugitive.
