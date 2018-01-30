Weaver pleads guilty to sexual exploitation charges - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Weaver pleads guilty to sexual exploitation charges

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Timothy Allen Weaver is back in court to enter a change of plea after being charged with 74 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of receipt of child pornography.


According to court documents, Weaver agrees to plead guilty to count 1 and count 67 of sexual exploitation of a child, each offense carries a maximum 30 years in prison and a 250 thousand dollar fine. 

He also is pleads guilty to 1 count receipt of child pornography, which is a maximum of 20 years in jail. The judge, in this case, did accept the change of plea. 

Court documents state that back in 2016, Weaver also admitted to deputies he had one woman engage in sexual acts with a horse, and committed those sexual acts himself. 

Officials found a large amount of child pornography on computers and other digital media devices. 


Sentencing is set for May 17th.

