Heart Butte Boys, Havre Girls Among Unbeaten Basketball Teams Remaining

The Havre Blue Ponies girls basketball team made it to the semifinal round at last year's state tournament, but this year, they're poised to go even further.

Havre is off to a 13-0 start this season and has not only dominated non-conference opponents, but has also taken care of business within their region.

The Blue Ponies are led by a very balanced backcourt in Marca Herron, Kyndall Keller, and Kaylee Nystrom. Head coach Dustin Kraske said his team is playing well as a unit and doesn't have to rely on one or two players to shoulder the scoring load night in and night out.

As Havre gets closer and closer to the state tournament Kraske believes his team has the pieces necessary to win a title.

"We'd like to kind of think that every year but our guys share the ball pretty well and defensively play pretty hard and play together, so yeah, we'd like to think (we have all the components of a state title contender)," he said. "Everyone has bought into what we're doing. Our bench has been playing well so I think that's a huge key."

Havre hosts defending Class B state champ Fairfield on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Further west, the Heart Butte Warriors have dominated their competition so far this season on their way to a perfect 13-0 start.

Head coach Kellen Hall said that the Warriors winning culture is built on a foundation of team basketball, excellent defense, and scoring in transition.

For coach Hall leading the warriors is as simple as harnessing the team's talent.

"We should always be looking like this," he said. "We have enough talent and the other coaches are telling me constantly how deep we are on the bench and they wish they had that and I'm grateful for it and in the end it's up to me to keep us above and beyond."

The Warriors will face its toughest challenge of the season this Friday when they take on another District 10C power in Sunburst. Tip off from Heart Butte is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.