FBI joins forces to find Ashley Heavyrunner - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

FBI joins forces to find Ashley Heavyrunner

This morning, the FBI released the following update on the Ashely Heavyrunner investigation:

"At the request of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the FBI has agreed to investigate the disappearance of Ashley Loring Heavyrunner of Browning, Montana. Ashely disappeared in June of 2017. The FBI has offered our assistance in the case and has access to additional resources that can be devoted to the investigation. This remains an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time."

It's been over eight months since the family of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has seen or heard from her. We first broke the story in June after seeing desperate posts from the family looking for any information on both Twitter and Facebook. The Blackfeet tribe has donated money for a six thousand dollar reward. And now, that reward has gone up

In a recent Facebook post from Kimberly Loring, Ashley's older sister, the Bureau of Indian Affairs added $4,000, bringing the total up to $10,000 for information leading to her location.

With more money, the family hopes this will encourage someone to step out of the shadows and simply point them in the right direction. 
Kimberly said what hurts the most is knowing someone in her community, possibly someone she grew up with, knows something but won't speak out.

"It's like, why aren't you talking? It feels hard because all you want is Ashley and they have the information and they have the information and they won't give it," said Loring.

We reached out to Nedra Darling, spokesperson for the BIA, and she said they have upped the reward to assist agents with collecting information in regards to Ashley's whereabouts.

