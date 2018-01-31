FBI joins forces to find Ashley Heavyrunner

DALTON, Ga. (AP) - A mother says she was terrified as her daughter texted her while hiding inside her darkened classroom as police responded to reports of gunfire inside a Georgia high school. Annmarie Jacobs says her daughter Emma texted that her teacher had turned the lights off and told the students to sit in a corner. Then, in an act that brought home ...
DALTON, Ga. (AP) - A mother says she was terrified as her daughter texted her while hiding inside her darkened classroom as police responded to reports of gunfire inside a Georgia high school. Annmarie Jacobs says her daughter Emma texted that her teacher had turned the lights off and told the students to sit in a corner. Then, in an act that brought home ...
After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
After two children tested positive for THC, a father was arrested and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the mother.
Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
Senior Airman Jessica Ortiz-Villa of the 341st Security Forces Support Squadron is the first female Phoenix Raven for the Air Force Global Strike Command.
Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th.
Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th.
After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold. “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...
After weeks of extreme cold, dangerous winter conditions ofr much of Northwestern and Southeastern Montana, Governor Bullock has declared a state of emergency for both areas. Now the state government will be able to provide emergency assistance to the towns and communities hit by heavy snowfall and extreme cold. “The safety and security of Montanans must be our top priority. During these challenging winter conditions, we have been and will continue to communicate with loc...
Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th.
Reports of a man with a gun and shots fired prompted police to respond to 7th Avenue North on February 26th.
Blizzard conditions are causing several roads to be shut down to and from Browning and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind gusts between 45 and 65 miles per hour are causing whiteout conditions on the roadways. The area is also expecting light to moderate snow, which will further impact travel. The area has already been severely impacted by blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service predicts further dangerous conditions through Tuesday evening.
Blizzard conditions are causing several roads to be shut down to and from Browning and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind gusts between 45 and 65 miles per hour are causing whiteout conditions on the roadways. The area is also expecting light to moderate snow, which will further impact travel. The area has already been severely impacted by blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service predicts further dangerous conditions through Tuesday evening.